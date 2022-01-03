APPLE VALLEY — Delores Alice Strasser (nee Sommers) of Apple Valley passed away on December 26, 2021, after several years of declining health. She was born on April 21, 1931. She was the middle of nine children and grew up on the family farm in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School and from Business College in Mankato. She worked 20 plus years for School District 196 as insurance secretary. Delores was preceded in death by her husband Eugene C. Strasser and is survived by daughter Barbara Strasser Hickman of Apple Valley. Delores will be deeply missed and fondly remembered. Funeral rites and private burial were held at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault. Arrangements were handled with compassion and respect by Boldt Funeral Home of Faribault. Remembrances can be made in the form of contributions to wildernessinquiry.org/donate or by contacting 612-676-9400.
