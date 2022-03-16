TYLER, TEXAS — Ramona M. Kubes, age 92, of Tyler, Texas, formerly of Faribault, died on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
Memorial service will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tyler, Texas on Saturday, March 26th at 2 p.m.
There will also be a memorial service at the Boldt Funeral Home in Faribault at a later date. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault prior to the memorial service.
Ramona M. Kubes (Meyer), the daughter of Walter and Martha (Schulz) Meyer, was born on May 24, 1929 in Scott County, MN - rural Webster. She attended country school and later Trinity Lutheran School in Faribault. She was confirmed in 1942. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1946. While still in high school she worked at the Security National Bank. She married Blaze Kubes on June 9, 1947 in Faribault. In later years she worked at Farmer Seed, and 24 years at the State Bank of Faribault.
She is survived by one daughter, Pat (and Art) Meland of Tyler, TX, four grandchildren, Mindi Kline, Tim Meland, Jenny Caza, and Cathy Meland; special grandson, Jeff Spitzack; three great grandchildren, Bree KIine, Ethan Kline, and Laila Welsh; one great-great-grandson; brother-in-law, Ralph Kubes, sister-in-law, Eileen Kubes and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Dennis Kubes; four brothers, Harold, George, Marvin and Carl; and two sisters, Lorraine Keene and Judy Spitzack.