FARIBAULT — Paul M. Noeller Jr., age 89, of Faribault, MN passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at his home.
Paul Milo Jr. was born on July 30, 1931, in Vinton, Iowa to Paul Sr. and Helen (Vanicay) Noeller. He graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1949. Paul served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he was united in marriage to Margaret Basco, they raised four children and were later divorced. Paul worked for Rock Island Railroad before working as a lineman/trouble shooter for Northern States Power for over 40 years. He was married to Marian B. Stearns on February 27, 1984. They lived on Lake Mazaska in Shieldsville for many years. Marion preceded him in death on April 28, 2004. Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, Indian arrowhead hunting and collecting, knife making, gambling, woodworking, and building and shooting muzzle loaders.
He is survived by his children, Vince (Debra) Noeller of LaPorte, MN, Dan (Mary) Noeller, Faribault, Dave (Marge) Noeller of Mora, MN, and Sharon Noeller of Florida; five grandchildren, Cory (Lindsey) Noeller, Matt Noeller, Joanelle Noeller (fiancé, Nate Woods), Danielle Noeller, and Jessica Noeller; great granddaughter, Kaylee Woods; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian; and parents, Paul Sr. and Helen.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault, with Fr. Thomas Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday for one hour prior to the services at the church. Military honors will follow the service and be provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Everyone is invited to wear camo in honor of Paul.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
