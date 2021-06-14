OSSEO, MN — Mary E. Olson, age 81, of Osseo and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Mary Ethel, the daughter of Joseph and Ethel (Kuhlman) Minerich, was born on December 7, 1939 in Faribault, MN. She attended Bethlehem Academy and graduated with the Class of 1958. She married Richard Olson on July 7, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. They had two daughters, Loretta and Debra.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Loretta Alden and Debra (John) Hartfiel; grandson, Logan Hartfiel; sister, Sr. Therese Minerich, l.s.p.; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard Olson, brother, Joseph Minerich Jr. and by her son-in-law, Michael Alden.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, Faribault. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Divine Mercy.
Memorials may be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange St. South, St. Paul, MN 55102.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Little Sisters of the Poor for their thoughtful kindness to Mary and to the physicians and caregivers at The Villa at Osseo and North Memorial Health Hospital who compassionately cared for Mary during the last years of her life.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.