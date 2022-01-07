LAKE CITY, IOWA — Carol Macke, 77, formerly of Fairbault, MN, died Thursday, December 30, 2021 at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in Lake City, Iowa. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City is assisting the family.
Carol Rita Macke was born on September 17, 1944, in Carroll, Iowa, to Leonard and Rita (Schaffer) Beyerink. She graduated from Kuemper High School in 1962, then from beauty school in 1963. She worked for Hannish Beauty Shop in Carroll for a short time, and also at Benz Clothing in Lake City and Woolen Mill in Fairbault, MN. On February 10, 1964, Carol married Stephen Macke in Maple River. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and enjoyed quilting, golfing, and fishing.
Carol is survived by her husband Steve of Lake City; sons Tony (Jenni) of Lake City, Fred (Stephanie) of Maple River, Marc (Laura) of Corcoran, MN, Sam (Wendy) of Ankeny, and Tom (Katie) of Walker, MN; 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and brother Gary Beyerink of Maple River; and other close relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Rita Beyerink; sister Cathryn; and brother Leonard, Jr.