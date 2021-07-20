FARIBAULT — Nancy M. Ross, age 80, of Faribault, died on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, Faribault, with the Reverend Carrie Chatelaine officiating. Interment will be at the German Union Cemetery, Rice County.
Visitation will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at First English Lutheran Church on Friday.
Nancy M., was born on April 6, 1941, in Redwood Falls, the daughter of Ruth (Berreth) Stitz and Stanley Scott. She graduated from Redwood Falls High School. She married Lyle Grohman on August 28, 1987, in Rice County. Nancy was previously employed at the Minnesota State Hospital, Faribault and Ah-Gwan-Ching Treatment Center, Walker as a cook. Nancy enjoyed collecting Beanie Babies, reading, playing bingo and cards. She especially loved cats.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle Grohman; children, Joseph Ross of Mankato, Mark Ross of Burnsville, Jennifer (and Tim) Wolff of Lonsdale and Daniel Ross of Florida; son-in-law, Brad Wegner of Rosemount; five grandchildren, Zachary (and Catherine LaVergne) Ross, Mitchell (and Nichole) Wolff, Kate (and Andy) Colburn, Rudy and Brandon Wegner; four great grandchildren, Paityn, Broghan and Nash Wolff and Willow Colburn; two brothers, Jim and Pete Scott; and two sisters, Jennie Nordstrom and Kay Wickham; other relatives and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her mother and step father, Ruth and Roy Stitz; father, Stanley Scott; daughter, Linda Wegner; sisters, Geri Erdley and Rose Schefus.
