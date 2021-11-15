FARIBAULT — James R. "Jim" Wadekamper, age 92 of Faribault, died on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Homestead Hospice House, Faribault.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of St. Patrick, Shieldsville on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Thomas Niehaus, officiating. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Shieldsville with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans. Memorial visitation one hour prior to the service at church.
James Rudolph, the son of Rudolph "Dick" and Katherine "Katie" (Spartz) Wadekamper, was born March 1, 1929 in Rice County. He graduated from Faribault High School and served in the U.S. Army. Jim spent his career as an independent truck driver. He enjoyed working on vehicles and reading and talking about history.
He is survived by; his son, Jesse Wadekamper; his partner, Darlene Ross and her daughter, Dawn, all of Faribault and a sister, Carmen Schmidtke of North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Rudy and his former wife, Lilly.
