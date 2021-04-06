Jessica Antoinette Fronk

FARIBAULT — Jessica A. Fronk, age 43, of Faribault died on April 3, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Kenney pastor of River Valley Church, Faribault.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at the funeral home for one hour prior to the services on Saturday.
Jessica Antoinette, daughter of Anthony "Tony" and Sandra (Housner) Fronk was born on July 14, 1977 in Richland Center, WI. Jess had a bachelor degree in Biology from Mankato State University. Later she obtained her RN degree in 2017 from South Central College. She was formerly employed by Superior Home Care, Heartman Insurance and Methodist Hospital of St. Louis Park. Jessica enjoyed attending concerts, making craft items and gardening.
She is survived by her daughter, Zoe of Faribault; her parents, Tony and Sandy Fronk of Faribault; two sisters, Jayne Fronk of Lonsdale and Jennifer (Fronk) Islam and her husband, Joy Islam of Burnsville; two nieces, Savannah Islam and Bella Islam of Burnsville.
Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Alice Housner and Adolph and Hazel Fronk.
