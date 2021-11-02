FARIBAULT — Jeanette Elsie Anderson, age 93, of Faribault, died Monday, November 1, 2021, at her home at Mill City Senior Living, Faribault.
Services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The Reverend Paul Rieger, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault will officiate. Interment will be held at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until 1:30 pm, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jeanette Elsie Anderson, the daughter of Joseph and Hazel (Barr) Brauneis, was born May 12, 1928, in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1946. She attended school for lab and x-ray technician training. In December, 1953 she was united in marriage to George Anderson, he died in November, 1958. Jeanette was formerly employed as a lab tech and in x-ray for the Owatonna Clinic and for Trinity Lutheran Church and Ameriprise, both of Faribault.
Jeanette is survived by her son, Brian Anderson of Faribault; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Hazel; husband, George; daughter in law, Sally Anderson; brother, Charles Brauneis and sister, Helen Osborn.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Trinity Radio Club, Steele County Fair or donor's choice.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.