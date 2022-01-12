Edward A Kohman

FARIBAULT, MN — Ed Kohman of Faribault passed away at his home on December 28, 2021 surrounded by his family at the age of 84 as a result of COVID.
He was a unique and well-loved man - gregarious, friendly, honest, and always had a quip on his tongue or a joke to share. He knew how to fix anything and was well-known and sought out for his vast knowledge of RV repairs, having spent just less than 50 years doing so.
He was an avid fisherman and loved game hunting in earlier years. Rescuing animals in need - raccoons, ducks, or other critters - was a favorite preoccupation. He hadn't had his own dog in years, but he loved playing with others!
He was born in Waconia, Minnesota on January 25, 1937 to William and Olivia Kohman and grew up in St. Bonifacius. He and his wife Agnes spent 63 years together - they were each others rocks and companions. They raised their family in Montevideo, and spent the last 30 years of life in Faribault.
After fighting hard for a month he decided on Christmas night that he wanted to spend his remaining time in his recliner, sitting with our mom watching the birds in his feeder. He spent several festive hours with his family before he left us early Tuesday morning.
Ed is survived by his wife Agnes, sons David (spouse Ed) and Paul (spouse Debby). He was preceded in death by his son Donald. He leaves behind 8 grandchildren, and 13 great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Mary and Lois, his brother Tom, as well as several brother and sisters-in-law.
We will plan for a celebration of his life later this year when it's warmer and perhaps safer to gather. Dad was vaccinated, but if you want to do something to honor his life, please make sure you are too. And - be kind to animals.
He will be remembered for the indelible mark he has left on all of us.