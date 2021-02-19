FARIBAULT — Robert W. Reineke, age 83, of Faribault, died on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Boldt Funeral home and Thursday at church one hour prior to the service.
Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Robert was born to Howard and Pearl (Voge) Reineke on February 6, 1938 in Faribault. He attended Faribault High School and went on to work at Wilsons in Faribault, Brockway Glass in Rosemount and completed his career at Malt-O-Meal in Northfield. Later he met and married Bonnie Spitzack on September 6, 1997, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three children, Scott Reineke of Lonsdale, Shelly (and Rick) Ozmun of Northfield and Shane Reineke of Northfield; two stepchildren, Cindy (and Mark) Swaim of Berkeley Springs, WV and Gary Savoie of Faribault; 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his wife, LaDonna Reineke; his wife, Linda Reineke; his parents, Howard and Pearl; brothers, Lowell, Kenny and Ronald Reineke and sisters, Dorothy Sickenger and Lois Page.
