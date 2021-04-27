FARIBAULT — Gary J. Beucler, age 73, of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 26, 2021at the District One Hospital in Faribault.
Gary Joseph, the son of Albert and Helen (Kitzman) Beucler was born on July 14, 1947 in Faribault. He attended Medford High School and later served in the National Guard. On October 23, 1987 he was united in marriage to Terry Malinsky. Gary worked for 30 years at Daikin in Faribault as a punch press operator, retiring in 2015. Gary was also a lifelong farmer in Walcott Township. He farmed his land with his Belgian Draft Horses who he loved dearly and his dog Sheamus. He enjoyed spending time with his family, raising sheep with his daughters, going to horse sales in Waverly, IA, auctions and going for long drives. He was a member of the Sheetmetal Workers Union Local 480 and a saddle club for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Beucler of Faribault; by his daughters, Nikkole Beucler and fiancé Chris Flaaen of Zumbrota, MN and Jessika Beucler of Hayfield, MN; by his mother, Helen Beucler of Faribault; by his brothers, James (Patty) Beucler of Medford, MN, Thomas (Judy) Beucler of Faribault, Kevin (Janelle) Beucler of Shieldsville and Richard Beucler of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and his sister, Joyce Scherfenberg.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ The King Catholic Church in Medford with Fr. Joseph Pete, officiating. Interment will be held at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and will continue at the church on Monday for one hour prior to services.
