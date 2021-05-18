FARIBAULT — Robert Dalton Linn, Sr., age 80, of Faribault died on May 15, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, May 24, 2021 from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will immediately follow at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Robert Dalton, the son of Willis and Alta (Ellsbury) Linn was born on March 29, 1941 in Fort Dodge, IA. He graduated from West Des Moines Valley High School. Bob continued his education at Simpson College, Indianola, IA receiving his bachelor's degree in business management and he earned his master's degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin. Bob worked in credit and finance departments for various companies including E. F. Johnson of Waseca and later he owned and operated R. D. L. equipment leasing company. Bob was united in marriage to Marie Long on September 3, 1961 in West Des Moines. He enjoyed outdoor activities, especially, deer hunting, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. Bob and Marie have been active in many organized snowmobile clubs, committees and organizations since 1976. He was the past President of Sakatah Trail SnoCruisers, Director on the Board of Minnesota United Snowmobile Association (MnUSA), Lead Director for Region V MnUSA, past President (3 yrs) MnUSA, MN Snowmobiler of the Year then Bob was the American Council of Snowmobile Associations Snowmobiler of the Year. He was a Member of the Iron Dogs Brigade and inducted into the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame (Eagle River, WI). Most currently, Bob was on the Board of Directors for the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame, Director for the Iron Dogs Brigade and Board Member of the Sakata Trail Snow-Cruisers and Faribo Sno-Go Club. Also, he was currently a 40 plus year MN Snowmobile Safety Instructor.
He is survived by his wife, Marie; two children, LuAnn Linn of St. Peter and Robert Linn of Rosemount; grandchildren, Robert David (and Kimberly), Karina, Brandon and Irene; great grandchildren, Anthony, Gabriel, Lars, Emilee and Gahrett; other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.
