MORRISTOWN — Local legend Thomas 'Tom' Merle Brazil, 84, danced his way into eternal life on February 16, 2022, at 4:04 pm. He was surrounded by his family in a circle of love.
He was preceded by his parents, Harold and Marie, and his brother Gerald 'Chuck'.
He is survived by his loving wife Joyce, children Brenda and Kelly, grandson Isaac and wife Devon, brother Kenny (Joyce Brazil), sister Colleen (Roger Pumper), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday February 23, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 pm at Parker Kohl Funeral Home. A Christian Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday Feb. 24th at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault, MN with a second visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at the St. Patrick Cemetery in Shieldsville, MN at later date. For those attending the visitation and funeral, the family agrees that masks are not required but are strongly encouraged. There will be a luncheon to follow at 12:30 p.m. at The Eagles Club, 2027 Grant St. Faribault. Dress in your Sunday best with a touch of green and stay for some story sharing and a live polka band!
For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link found on Tom's obituary page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tom's memorial fund.
Visit the Parker Kohl Funeral Home website for Tom's in-depth obituary and more details.