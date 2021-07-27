Elsie Angeline Pelley

FARIBAULT — Elsie Pelley, age 91, of Faribault died on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living, Faribault.

Funeral Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park.

Service information

Aug 9
Service
Monday, August 9, 2021
1:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
