DENNISON — Stanley Joseph Nord, 91, Dennison, MN, passed away April 13, 2021, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN.
Visitation will take place for extended family members and friends on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, 300 Prairie Ave. SW, Faribault, MN. Social distancing and masks are required. Due to Pandemic restrictions, a private service will be held for family members at Vang Lutheran Church, 2060 County 49 Blvd., Dennison, MN. Interment will follow services at Vang Lutheran Cemetery in rural Dennison.
