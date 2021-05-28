WHISPERING PINES, NC — John A. Gillis, 85 of Whispering Pines, NC and formerly of Bloomington, MN, passed away on January 7, 2021 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, NC.
Born on November 11, 1935 in Faribault, MN to the late John and Ann David Gillis. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan Marie Gillis, his sisters Bernadette Gillis Conner, Mary Gillis Smuda, Theresa Gillis Dorweiller and brother Jerome "Dutch" Gillis. John and Joan moved to North Carolina in 1997. John was an avid golfer and member of The Country Club of Whispering Pines. John was a faithful member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
He is survived by his four children; John Alan Gillis of Oak Island, NC, Mary Knox (Douglas) of New Freedom, PA, Joseph Gillis (Carrie) of Westfield, IN and Martin Gillis of Minnestrista, MN; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; brother David Gillis (Betty) of So. Barrington, IL and sister Barbara Callstrom (Alan) of Lakeville, MN.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. The Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m.
