FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Kevin Bottke, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home in Ft. Worth TX on April 1, 2021. His determination to "keep going" kept him living a great life for 2 years after his diagnosis of stage IV kidney cancer, well beyond doctors expectations of 6 months.
Kevin loved spending time with family and friends, especially children where he could make them feel like the most important thing in life. Kevin had a high love for the Lord and through that he showed others they are worthy of The Father's love, love of self and becoming whatever their minds set out to do. Kevin loved Willie Nelson,whom he has seen in concert over 15 times in many places in the United States, "honky tonking" in the Fort Worth Stockyards, driving the countryside and enjoying a great steak with friends and family.
Kevin's legacy will live on through his children; Mandy Bottke(Bryan Davis); Kermit Bottke(Jocelyn), their children Kennedy, Lucianna, Addison, Olivia and Jalen; Kyle Bottke (Alison), their child Emily and baby Bottke due in September. He is also survived by his mother Marjean Bottke and his siblings Kathi Willems(JJ Jennings), Amy(Tom) Storch, Alan (Debbi) Bottke, Kelly (Charles) Samuels, Susanne Bottke, Jason(Michelle) Bottke, and Jena(Jeff) DeBrosse, nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.
Kevin's celebration of life is Saturday July 10, noon to 2 p.m. at the Bullseye Saloon 9646 Main St, Elko, MN 55020, the closest thing to "honky tonking" like he loved to do in Fort Worth TX. A taco bar will be provided.