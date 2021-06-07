FARIBAULT — Helen L. Miller, age 102, of Faribault, died on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Pleasant Manor Nursing Home, Faribault.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Helen Lorraine, the daughter of William "Art" and Mae (Chappell) Snow, was born September 26, 1918 in Blanchard, OK. She married Ira Miller on July 18, 1937 in Calumet, OK. She was previously employed as Head Housemother at the Owatonna State School and MN State Academy for the Deaf. She was secretary/treasurer of MSAD-PTHA, president of the Medford High School PTA, a 4H leader, FHA chapter mother, officer of M&M Farmer's Union, president of the Congregational Church Ladies' Aid, taught Sunday school and served on the Diaconate Board.
She is survived by three daughters, Gloria Sue (and Dale) Johnson, Mesa, AZ, Marilyn (and Ron) Schoneman of Crosslake and Linda (and Ken) Van Den Boom of Caledonia; seven grandchildren, Lori (and Eric) Johnson, Lisa (and Mike) Flynn, Lee (and Deb) Schoneman, Eric (and Mimi) Schoneman, Kim (and Paul) Thorp, Alecia (and Michael) Kramer and Angela (and Jamie) Jannsen; 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ira in 2003; a son, Clarence and a sister, Nina LeFever.
Memorials in Helen's name may be directed to the Congregational Church of Faribault, UCC.
