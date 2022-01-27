WARSAW — Darlene E. Wasmund, age 89 of Warsaw, MN, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the District One Hospital in Faribault following a brief illness.
Darlene Eleanora was born on November 25, 1932, in Worthington, MN, to Lloyd and Leatha (Dandurand) Stowe. She was united in marriage to Dale E. Wasmund on November 25, 1949, in Worthington. Darlene's passion was caring for children. She operated her own day care for many years and was a foster parent to over 100 children over a 17-year period. She also was a foster grandparent at Lincoln Elementary in Faribault for 4 years. After Dale passed away in 1981, she completed her high school GED and then graduated from South Central College in 1983 with a business degree. She was a regional manager for House of Lloyd Toys and Gifts for 15 years. Darlene enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading, adult coloring books, and playing yatzee and pinochle.
She is survived by her children, Ronald Wasmund of Spooner, WI, Michael (Pamela) Wasmund of Oak Harbor, WA, Cathy Mullerleile of Warsaw, MN, Larry (Paula) Wasmund of Janesville, MN, Gary (Jennifer) Wasmund of Thompson, IA, Sarah Wasmund, and Elizabeth Badmus, both of Alexandria, MN; 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; sister, Alene Holland; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death her husband; parents; two brothers; two sisters; son-in-law; and two great great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Christ, 937 9th Ave. SW, Faribault, with Pastor Garry Rosenau, officiating. Interment will be at the Worthington Cemetery in Worthington, MN. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
