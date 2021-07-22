FARIBAULT — Ruth A. Olson, age 96 of Faribault, MN died on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Pleasant Manor Nursing Home in Faribault.
Ruth Alice Olson, the daughter of Frank and Ida Cushman was born on August 20, 1924, in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1942. She married Bernard A. Olson on February 14, 1946. She worked at Wilsons and spent many years working in the kitchen at the Faribault District One Hospital. Ruth's family was of utmost importance to her. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved the outdoors, either fishing or taking long drives in the country with Bernie. She enjoyed sports and was a spectator at many of her children's and grandchildren's events.
She is survived by her three children, Michael (Jean) Olson of Forest Lake, MN, Marsha (Dan) Schultz of Apple Valley, MN and Thomas (Vicki) Olson of Faribault; by nine grandchildren, Jeffrey, Christopher, Joseph, Jared, Brian, Katie, Brandon, Alexander and Julia; 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson and by nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and two brothers.
A special thank you to Moments Hospice, Pleasant Manor and Pleasant View Estates for the care they provided.
A Celebration of Life and prayer service will be held for the family in August. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
