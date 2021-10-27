MORRISTOWN — Betty M. Sammon, age 85, of Morristown died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Traditions of Waterville.
Funeral services will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Morristown on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Travis J. Loeslie, officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Morristown.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. and also at church for hour prior to the service on Monday.
Betty M., the daughter of Walter and Irene (Zimmerman) Zitzmann was born on June 29, 1936, in Morristown. She graduated from Morristown High School in 1953. She married Richard Sammon on July 21, 1953, and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2016. She was formerly employed by Birds Eye, Lloyd's Grocery Store, Control Data, Sam's Place and she retired from Sheldahl. She enjoyed polka dancing, camping, fishing, cooking and remembering others in many special ways.
She is survived by her children, Bradley (and Deb) Sammon and Pamela (Dale) Golombeski all of Morristown; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Chad (and Trisha) Sammon (and their children, Liam, Kilian and Isla), Ryan Sammon, Nick (and Amanda) Sammon (and their children, Riley, Reed and Rayel), Karissa (and Phillip) Tonn (and their children, Hunter and Griffin) and Landon Golombeski; two siblings, Shirley Nagel of Morristown and Kenny (and Janelle) Zitzmann of Faribault.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and her parents.
