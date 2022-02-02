FARIBAULT, MN — Mark John Dooley, Sr. 05/07/30 - 01/26/22 , of Erin Township/Faribault/Saint Paul, MN. Mark was a devoted father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather with a big heart, generous spirit; loved by so many.

Graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Bethlehem Academy, Faribault and Alumnus College of Saint Thomas. He was a successful manager & dynamic businessman within the Twin Cities automobile community for more than 40 years. Survived by his children, Mark, Jr.. (Michele), Greg (Barb), Sheila, Sharon, Colleen, Terry (Lea), step-daughter Kellee (Bryan); 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents, Catherine and Anthony; siblings Vincent, Mary, Paul, Robert, Francis & Catherine.

Mark loved to travel, play golf & was an avid reader. He lived a full life with a great sense of humor, an exceptional talent for listening & eloquently expressing himself. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Feb. 4, 2022, Noon, Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, visitation 11:00. Face mask required. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 651-228-1006.

