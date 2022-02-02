...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
FARIBAULT, MN — Mark John Dooley, Sr. 05/07/30 - 01/26/22 , of Erin Township/Faribault/Saint Paul, MN. Mark was a devoted father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather with a big heart, generous spirit; loved by so many.
Graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Bethlehem Academy, Faribault and Alumnus College of Saint Thomas. He was a successful manager & dynamic businessman within the Twin Cities automobile community for more than 40 years. Survived by his children, Mark, Jr.. (Michele), Greg (Barb), Sheila, Sharon, Colleen, Terry (Lea), step-daughter Kellee (Bryan); 15 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; parents, Catherine and Anthony; siblings Vincent, Mary, Paul, Robert, Francis & Catherine.
Mark loved to travel, play golf & was an avid reader. He lived a full life with a great sense of humor, an exceptional talent for listening & eloquently expressing himself. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him.
Funeral services will be held on Feb. 4, 2022, Noon, Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, visitation 11:00. Face mask required. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 651-228-1006.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Dooley, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.