Frances Janet Fran Holmblad

FARIBAULT — Frances "Fran" Janet Holmblad, age 78, of Faribault, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Faribault Senior Living assisted living facility.
Fran was born May 15, 1943, in Faribault to Edward and Frances (Haley) Spitzack. The middle child of five, she enjoyed singing in church, playing softball, reading everything, and fishing. She attended school in Warsaw, MN, until transitioning to Faribault Senior High School. After graduating in 1961, Fran began working in the high school administration office. It was there that her boss and mentor encouraged her to become a teacher. Fran attended St. Cloud State University, graduating in three years, with her teaching license. Fran was united in marriage with David John Holmblad in 1969; they later divorced. She taught 1st grade in Anoka, MN, "until the babies started coming."
After being a stay-at-home mom for 14 years, Fran began substitute teaching in Faribault Public Schools. She was hired full-time to teach 6th grade at Washington Elementary School in 1987. Fran taught at Washington Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary, teaching 6th grade and then 5th grade, until she retired in 2008.
Her Christian faith was a defining factor in her life. While the children were still young, the family joined Little Prairie United Methodist Church in Dundas. Fran was an active, contributing member of the church for the remainder of her life, often serving in various leadership positions and mentoring others.
Truly, Fran was such that you became a better person for having known her in your life. Fundamentally, Fran was a builder; somehow, she deciphered how to build upon existing talents and abilities and foster growth in others, especially children. Fran's interactions with people inspired creativity, fortified faith, fanned flames of inquisitiveness, and burgeoned a belief in oneself.
Fran is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Corey Harrison) Holmblad of York, PA, and Valerie (Michael) Hullett of Faribault; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; her siblings, nieces and nephews, and innumerable friends. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, and her son, Anthony "Tony" Holmblad.
Services will be held at Little Prairie United Methodist Church, Dundas, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ed DuBose officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault, at a later date.
Fran's wishes were for her "home going" services to be a PARTY! She wished that people would enjoy themselves and be comfortable. She encouraged the wearing of bright colors and fun prints; Hawaiian shirts and the like are welcome. Finally, Fran requested, in lieu of flowers, that any memorials be directed to the church that meant the world to her: www.littleprairieumc.org.
Visitation will be at Little Prairie UMC, Dundas, on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and also for one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
The family requests that masks be worn for both the visitation and the service.