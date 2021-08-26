FARIBAULT — Deborah M. Miles, age 69, of Burnsville, died peacefully in her sleep with family at her side on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
Services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Father Henry L. Doyle will officiate. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday.
Deborah Marie, the daughter of Earl Ennis and Mary (Walkowiak) Ennis Bokman was born June 3, 1952, in Faribault. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy. On May 5, 1973, Debbie was united in marriage to Bill Miles. They later divorced. Debbie worked at Ole Piper Inn, Lakeville. She enjoyed shopping, talking on the phone, baking and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Jamie Miles of Burnsville and Jeremy (and Laura) Miles of Farmington; grandchildren, Damian and Emmalee Miles; brother, Jim (and Connie) Bokman of Faribault; sister, Diane (and Keith) Valentyn of Faribault; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Earl in 1954; mother, Mary in 1994; stepfather, Gordon Bokman in 1972 and former husband, Bill Miles.
