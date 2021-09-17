Robert W. Bob Heine

MORRISTOWN — Robert "Bob" W. Heine, age 74 of Morristown, MN, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at his home on Cedar Lake, surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
Robert (Bob) Heine, the son of John R. and Anna Mae (Gustafson) Heine, was born August 31, 1947 in Faribault, MN. He attended I.C. School, Morristown School, Bethlehem Academy High School, class of 1965, and the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. He worked in the sign business after college and hand painted many billboards and other signs in both Faribault and Minneapolis. His primary career was as a licensed insurance agent. He worked at and owned Heine Insurance Agency which he bought from his father, John Heine. He worked in insurance, serving the community, for over 40 years. A serious heart attack in September of 2017 forced his retirement and he sold the agency to his son William Heine.
He had three children, Anna Heine Nehs, William Heine and Thomas Heine. In June of 1999 he married Pamela Rice and has two stepdaughters, Heidi Markham and Shelby White. There are also 13 beloved grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
He enjoyed his life living at Cedar Lake, socializing with friends and family and the company of his grandkids (most of the time!) He loved old cars, pontoon boat rides, cutting grass, bowling, softball, pool, golf, vacations and dining out. He was a talented artist, great at fixing things, puzzles of all types and telling bad jokes. During his life he was active with the Knights of Columbus where he served as a Grand Knight, Faribault Moose Lodge, Faribault Elks Club and the Faribault Eagles Club. He proudly served as the Mayor of Faribault from 1983 to 1988.
He is survived by his wife Pamela Heine of Morristown, MN; by his daughter, Anna (Scott) Nehs of Elmhurst, IL, sons, William Heine and ( special friend Antoinette Perron) of Faribault and Thomas (Anna) Heine of Savage, MN; by stepdaughters, Heidi (Robert) Markham of Faribault and Shelby White of Mankato, MN and by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents and his brother, David Heine.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Monetary gifts will be given to the Minneapolis Heart Institute at Abbott Northwestern Hospital and towards a park bench in the City of Faribault, both dedicated in his name.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their support at this time and over the recent years especially.
