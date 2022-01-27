FARIBAULT — William A. "Bill" Cook, age 67, passed away with family members at his side Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis after a brief illness.
William Andrew, the son of Herbert and Mildred (Voegele) Cook, was born June 1, 1954 in Faribault. He attended the Faribault High School graduating with the class of 1972. After high school he attended the Technical College Faribault earning a culinary certificate. Shortly thereafter he began employment at what is now Daikin International retiring after 33 years on the "line".
Bill was a member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church serving as an usher for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman with a love for fishing, hunting, and watching sports of any type. Outgoing and social, Bill made friends easily and especially liked hanging out down the road at the Channel Inn in later years with many of those friends and enjoying the home cooking. He was a good uncle and proud of his nephews, niece, and their children.
He is survived by his siblings, Kathleen, Richard (Lynn), Michael (Amy) Cook; by his nephews Brian (Kristen) Cook, Jake (Dana) Cook, Ben (Tim) Cook, Tony (Jesse) Lundgren, Evan Cook; niece, Anna Cook and their children.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault at a later date. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed on a link found on Bill's obituary page.
Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring at the Channel Inn.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, make a Red Cross blood donation or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.