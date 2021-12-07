ELLENDALE, MN — Jeremy J. Weber, age 34 of Ellendale, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion Club in Faribault on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Faribault at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
For online tributes and complete obituary visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.