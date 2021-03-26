WATERVILLE — Edward J. O'Neill age 79 passed away on Sunday March 7, 2021 at Traditions Assisted Living in Waterville. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at St. Canice Catholic Church in KilKenny, Mass at 11 a.m., Interment following at St. Michaels Cemetary in Montgomery.
Eddie was born on November 16, 1942 in New Praugue, MN to John D. O'Neill and Mae E. (Kennedy) O'Neill. He graduated from Holy Redeemer Catholic School of Montgomery. He retired from McQuays International in Faribault, MN. after 25+ yrs.
Eddie is survived by his children John, Bill and Molly (Lee) Berninghaus, from his first wife Mary Jane (Weber) Ralidak, grandsons Jake, Joe, Tim, Aaron, Wesley, Brian, grand daughters Sam, Sarah, Jessica, Briana, great grandson Aiden,Hudson great grand daughters Kendyl, Kylee, Mayta, Carmen.
Preceded in death by his father John D. O'Neill 1947, his mother Mae E. (Kennedy) O'Neill 1962, Gerald (Jerry) T. O'Neill 1988