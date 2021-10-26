Margaret M. Peggy Isaacson

FARIBAULT — Margaret "Peggy" Isaacson, age 69, of Faribault, MN passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 from complications of COVID.
Margaret Mary, the daughter of Edward and Lorraine (Soltys) Sitarz was born on February 9, 1952, in Minneapolis, MN. After graduation from Regina High School in Minneapolis, she moved to Faribault to work at the MN State School and Hospital. She met Richard A. Isaacson and they were married on April 12, 1975 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Peggy worked as a para-professional at Nerstrand Elementary in Nerstrand, MN for 33 years and retired in 2019.
Margaret "Peggy" loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time at her lake house on French Lake, doing crafting projects on her Cricut, knitting and spending time with her card club. She loved gadgets and technology; she was the always he first person to have a new gadget and you could often find her working or playing on the computer. Her grandchildren were her world. She loved making popcorn and watching movies with them, playing video games and watching them in various sporting activities.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her children, Nicole Isaacson, of Eagan, MN, Paul (Bri) Isaacson of Faribault, Mike (Emily) Isaacson of Oronoco, MN. Grandchildren Evie, Grady, Griffin, Mac and Ben Isaacson; her siblings Judith Sitarz of Minneapolis, Janet Sitarz of Corvallis, Oregon, Paul (Teri) Sitarz of Shoreview, MN and Joyce (John) Lasser of Shoreview, MN and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Lorraine Sitarz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Louis Floeder officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed through a link found on Margaret's obituary page.
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday for one hour prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Nerstrand Elementary or Bethlehem Academy in memory of Peggy.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
