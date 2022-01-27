Richard A. Dick Hansen

WACONIA — Richard "Dick" Hansen, age 79 of Waconia, MN and formerly of Faribault, MN passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN.
A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date and details will be provided at that time.
Richard Allan Hansen was born in Aberdeen, SD on September 2, 1942, the son of Albert and Mina (Nadasdy) Hansen. The family moved to Morris, MN in 1944. He attended Morris High School graduating in 1960. He was a member of the University of Minnesota Morris, 1st graduating class of 1964.
On June 12, 1965 he was united in marriage to Janette (Janie Schuman). He graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks in 1966 with a Master of Science. He began his career at AC Electronics and was presently self-employed.
Richard enjoyed being active in the community. He was a member of the Faribault School Board for a few years. He also served on the Faribault City Council and was also active in the Faribault Sertoma Club.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Janie; daughters, Melissa Hansen-Petrik (Jeff Petrik) of Knoxville, TN; Kristina Heintz (Terry) of Maple Grove, MN; granddaughters, Johanna Petrik, Ellen Petrik, and Anna Heintz; sisters, Arlene Matson of Waconia, MN, Edith Meints of Lincoln, NE, and Marian Gunderson of Mora, MN; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault and will be announced later.
