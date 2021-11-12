FARIBAULT — Gladys M. Zoubek, age 90 of Faribault, MN passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Faribault Senior Living following an extended illness.
Gladys, the daughter of Wencel and Mayme (Turek) Tupy was born on September 9, 1931 in New Prague, MN. She attended New Prague High School. Gladys worked part time over the years at different businesses including B&J Sewing, Rice County Extension and was a cook at Duck Soup. She loved spending time with her family, she was an excellent seamstress and cook, enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling and spending winters in Arizona. She was a longtime member of the Faribault Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and was a former Madam President.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Barry) Cummans of Faribault, Colleen Goedtel of Faribault, Mark Rezac of Waterville, MN, Sharon DeBoer of Faribault and Sande Hassler of Arvada, CO; by 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter and by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, Leonard Rezac, Lloyd (Bud) Eiler and John Zoubek, son-in-law, Tim Hassler, grandson, Ryan Boran, great granddaughter, Abby Boran, brothers, Leonard Tupy and Arnie (Jeanette) Tupy, nephew Dale (Bonnie) Tupy and great nephew, Nicholas Tupy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault, with Fr. Louis Floeder officiating. Interment will be held at the Calvary Cemetery, Faribault.
Memorial visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.