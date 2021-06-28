Richard J. Carlander

FARIBAULT — Richard was born in St. Paul, MN on March 24th, 1937, to John and Lucille (Swoffer) Carlander. The family moved to Faribault in 1938 and resided on 8th Ave. across from the old Faribault Golf and Country Club. As a young man, Richard began caddying and cleaning at the country club. This is where his love of the game developed. He played on the high school golf team with Ray Budenske as his coach and mentor. Under his guidance, Richard earned 6 golf letters (a feat he was justly proud of), and Richard credited Mr. Budenske for teaching him a strong work ethic. He graduated as a Faribault Falcon from the class of 1955. After perfecting his golf game, he won the title of Club Champion at the Faribault Golf and Country Club in 1957.
At 16, Richard began his career under the leadership of his father, John Carlander, at the State Bank of Faribault. He started as a part time bookkeeper in 1953.
Upon high school graduation, he attended college at the University of Minnesota. In 1959, he began his full-time career at the State Bank.
On a summer day in 1962, a lovely woman by the name of Lorraine Zielske waltzed into the bank to chat with her cousin's wife, Arlene, who worked as a teller. Rumor has it, Richard inquired as to whom this captivating woman was and promised Arlene a steak dinner if she could get a date lined up with Ms. Lorraine. Arlene got the steak dinner; Richard got the girl, and the rest is history. They were married on November 2nd, 1963, at Peace Lutheran Church. They welcomed their first child John the following year, their daughter Kimberly in 1966, and Matthew in 1974.
Richard was elected President of the State Bank of Faribault in 1968. He had been quoted saying many times, "There is no substitute for experience!" For the next 35 years, he remained President and was elected Chairman of the Board in 2003.
He served as treasurer of the Minnesota Bankers Association for two years and was honored in 2009 with the Legacy of Community Banking Award for fifty years of banking services.
Richard always believed in giving back to the community. He served on a variety of boards, organizations and committees including:
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce
Faribault Area Senior Center
Paradise Center for the Arts
Friends of Buckham Memorial Library, Inc.
River Bend Nature Center
Falcon Scholarship Fund
Rice County Historical Society
United Way of Faribault
South Central College Scholarships
Faribault Foundation
Faribault Lutheran School
Cannon Valley Lutheran High School
The Hannah Lips Foundation
Ruth's House
Richard was extremely humble and never liked the adoration, limelight or praise. However, he was thrilled to be inducted into the Faribault Hall of Fame in 2003 by Faribault Sports Inc. The Faribault Daily News honored him in 2005 with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2009, the Faribault Exchange Club presented him with the Book of Golden Deeds Award. He was the recipient of the Faribault High Flyers Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017 and was given the name the "Godfather of Charitable Giving." He also received many awards from the Faribault Jaycees, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Big Brother and Big Sister, the United Way, and the Sertoma Service to Mankind Award in 2002.
If you were fortunate to call Richard a friend, you knew he had a wicked sense of humor and always enjoyed a good joke followed by a hearty belly laugh. He was dedicated and loyal to his friends and had been known to "help" out a friend from time to time.
Besides golfing, he was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. He was once thought to be Ray Nitschke while attending a Packers game; His buttons almost burst! Family trips to Green Bay were always the highlight of the fall. He raised a family that bleeds green and gold.
Richard enjoyed vacationing on Marco Island and Okoboji with his family around him. He was always up for a good car ride exploring the area and reminiscing about the past. He was quite the historian and had a deep appreciation for old cars. "If the top goes down, the price goes up." -RJC.
Richard is survived by his wife Lorraine. John and Jackie Carlander and their three daughters, Alexandra, Madelyn and Gabrielle. Kimberly Koepke and her two children, Chad and Lauren. Matthew Carlander, his special friend Kerry Vigesaa and her son Nick. DeDe Bluhm Howie had been Richard's assistant for the past couple years. With much gratitude, appreciation, and love the family thanks BeDe (as Richard called her). You brightened his days.
Our Lord welcomed Richard home to reunite with his parents, brother and many friends on June 26th, 2021.
We will honor his memory on June 30th at Peace Lutheran Church at 4:00 pm. No visitation will be held.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
"It's better to give than to receive."- Richard Carlander