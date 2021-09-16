Lois Emerson

FARIBAULT — Lois (Affeldt) Emerson, 90, of Faribault and long time resident of the Kenyon area died Sept. 7, 2021 at her home She has written:
"I was born Oct. 23, 1930 at the farm home of my parents, Emma (Fitztum) and Arthur Affeldt in Fillmore County, Minnesota. I had one sister, Bernice May, and one brother, Lyle Arthur. I was baptized, confirmed and married before the altar of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wykoff. I attended our one room District School for four years and finished my education in the Wykoff School system graduating in 1948. I then was employed at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester in the registrar's office. My high school sweetheart, Douglas Emerson, and I were married in December of 1949, and were blessed with three children: David, Jane and Timothy.
We made our first home in Wykoff. Job changes then led us to South Dakota, Rochester, Kenyon and a farm in Holden Township. I was a stay-at-home wife and mother, and so was available to take phone calls from Doug's customers, as he was out every day covering a large territory.
In whatever community in which we lived, I volunteered time in civic, school and church activities. When we decided to crop farm, I worked alongside Doug.
We were privileged over the years to be able to travel extensively - both abroad and exploring North America from east to west, and north to south in our motor home.
Some of my favorite things: Reading, sewing, and quilting, card games, pets, crossword puzzles, hosting family gatherings, but most of all being Mom, Grandma and GiGi.
For 50 years, I was a member of the Kenyon Literary Guild, ladies' afternoon bridge club and Wykoff Couples 500 Card Club.
Since Doug and I spoke our vows Dec. 30, 1949, how could we have dreamed they would sustain us through life's ups and downs for 71 years - amazing grace!
Being a part of the evolving lives of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren has been a treasured part of life: David and wife, Bev; their son, Christopher and wife, Christa and their children Porter and Hadley; Jane and husband, Steve Nesseth, and her daughter, Emmy and husband Kevin Kruger and their children, Hannah, Henry, and Hudson; Steve's daughters, Erin Nesseth and her son, Tyler Buecksler, and Bruce Hillman and sons, Grayson and Dalton; Carly and husband Shane Ziehme and their children, Cameron and Evelyn; Timothy and his wife, Janet and his children, Zachary, Sadie and Nathaniel; Janet's sons, Jamaar Salsbery and son Rashaun, and Justin McPeak and son Makai.
Long standing connections with Stuart Campell, a foreign exchange student from New Zealand and his family, and Florian Reider, a Lion's Club exchange student from Germany and his family, meant a lot to both of us.
I thank God for the abundant blessings all these many years."
There will be no formal service, however, a gathering for family and friends will take place on Lois' birthday, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church Parish Hall, Kenyon, MN. Lunch will be served.
Memorial gifts respectfully requested to Luther Seminary, Ruth's House of Hope, Faribault, MN or Holden Church Park.