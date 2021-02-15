FARIBAULT — Richard "Dick" Archambault, age 78 of Faribault, MN passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home following an extended illness surrounded by his family.
Richard James, the son of Robert and Florence Archambault was born on March 21, 1942 in Faribault. He attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1960. Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1962 to 1966. On August 20, 1966 he was united in marriage to Sandra Edel at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville. As a young boy Dick began working with his Dad in their family business, Archambault's Disposal. He was very proud to work with his Dad and did so for many years. Over the years Dick worked for different companies in the area including, Met Con Companies, B.H. Heselton, Muska Electric and Mercury Minnesota. Dick enjoyed playing softball in his younger years and also hunting, fishing, music, drumming for different bands, dancing with Sandy and spending time with all of his family. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43, the VFW, Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles, the NRA and the Local Teamsters Union.
He is survived by his wife Sandy Archambault of Faribault; by three sons, Jerry and Amie Archambault of Faribault, Mike and Laura Archambault of Hastings, MN and Bren and Anne Archambault of Faribault; by five grandchildren, Mary Archambault (Zac Plein), Allison Archambault (Sean Paczosa), Taylor Archambault, Shae Archambault and Bryn Archambault; by his siblings, Janet (John) Coffey of Faribault, Gary (Karen) Archambault of Bloomington, MN, Keith (Karen) Archambault of Faribault, Dean (Lou Ann) Archambault of Goodyear, AZ and Randy (Kathy) Archambault of Faribault; by his sister-in-law, Gerry Archambault of Surprise, AZ; by his brothers-in-law, Don (Alice) Edel and Randy (Shannon) Edel, both of Faribault and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gene Archambault, parents-in-law, Al and Marge Edel and niece, Shari Edel.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Faribault with Fr. Cory Rohlfing officiating. Interment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Shieldsville with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans organization. Dick's service will be livestreamed through a link found on his obituary page.
Memorial visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to services.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.