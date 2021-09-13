NORTHFIELD — Caleb J. Malek, age 23, of Northfield, MN lost his battle to addiction on Friday, September 10, 2021, in Rochester, MN.
Caleb James, the son of James Malek and Jill Adams was born on October 7, 1997, in Northfield, MN. He attended Northfield High School and graduated with the class of 2016. Caleb was a very talented athlete and excelled at all sports he played. Baseball was his passion, and his talents were noticed at a young age and earned him a scholarship to Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, IA. He was a natural leader and in high school was able to organize his teammates to all lift weights together. As a young boy growing up he attended Camp Pepin for many years. Caleb was a soft and kindhearted young man. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his mother, Jill Adams of Red Wing, MN; by his father, Jim Malek and Stacey Moen of Northfield, MN; by his sister, Courtney Malek of Rochester, MN; by his paternal grandparents, Jim and Faith Malek of Faribault; by his dog Jack and by his aunts and uncles, Carol (Dan) Rasmussen, Janice Adams, Rosie Malek, Jon (Terri) Malek, Joe (Sue) Malek, and Karel (Jade) Malek and cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Helen Adams, paternal grandmother, Phyllis Graff and by his beloved uncle, Michael Adams.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Northfield, MN with Pastor Inger Hanson officiating. Interment will be held at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and will continue Friday for one hour prior to services.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Doc's Recovery House in Rochester, MN in memory of Caleb.
Masks will be required when attending the visitation and funeral. Thank you for your understanding.
The family would like to specially thank Jessica Bakken and the Rice County Mobil Opioid Support Team (M.O.S.T) for all of their help and support during this difficult time.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.