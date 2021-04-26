FARIBAULT — Ann Marie Bauer, age 76, of Faribault, died on Friday, April 23, 2021, at her sister's home following an extended illness.
Funeral services will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Gary Wunderlich, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and also for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Ann Marie Bauer, the daughter of Arvel and Orene (Helgeson) Vold, was born on May 26, 1944 in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School and married Allen W. Bauer on April 22, 1967. Ann was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Rochester and Northfield, and together with her husband, they farmed in rural Faribault. Ann loved spending time with her family; her flower garden; her bird feeders and watching the Minnesota Vikings.
Ann is survived by her husband, Allen; four children, Tammy (and Dean) Mulder, Troy Bauer, Tracy (and Landon) Godley, Tommy Bauer all of Faribault; eight grandchildren, Melissa Mulder, Michelle Mulder (and fiancé, Riley Hullet), Timmy Bauer, Nick Bauer, Evan Bauer, Jacob Godley, Kyle Godley and Makia Bauer; two great grandchildren, Sydney and Savannah Mulder; and five siblings, Merle Vold, David (and Marcia) Vold, Deb (and Joe) Hanegraaf; Jim (and Kathy) Vold and Todd (and Theresa) Vold; one sister-in-law, Kay Vold of Texas; lifelong friend, Lana Janke of River Falls, WI; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Gerald Vold; one sister-in-law, Mary Vold.
