BRYSON CITY — Sharon Lee Meschke Buscho, 81, was born on March 31, 1939 to Chester (Chet) & Evelyne Meschke in Faribault, MN. She was raised on the family farm half a mile east of Morristown, MN along with her brother. She asked Jesus into her heart as a teenager and lived a life that honored the Lord. She graduated in 1957 from Morristown High School. She attended Mankato Commercial College for a 6 month stenographer course. She married her high school sweetheart, James (Jim) Buscho on December 20, 1957 at First Baptist Church in Morristown. They moved to El Paso, TX right after marrying, where Jim was stationed for 2 years in the US Army. She worked at Center Transportation as a receptionist on Fort Bliss. During that time, they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Kyme. In 1959 they returned to Morristown, where over the next several years Sharon was a homemaker, did some seasonal work at Birdseye, Waseca, MN & worked in admissions at District One Hospital in Faribault, MN & Morristown Public School. In 1961, they welcomed their son, Briar and become a family of four. In 1968 the family moved to Markesan, WI for a year. Upon returning to Minnesota, Sharon returned to a secretarial position at Morristown Public Schools, much to her children's dislike, as they never got by with anything! She worked at Farmers Insurance and the last 16 years of her working career was with Edward Jones & Co. in Faribault, MN. She retired on July 21, 2000 and she & Jim headed to Alaska in the RV for a 4 month adventure. They were actively involved at First Baptist Church in Morristown, Markesan Baptist Church, Markesan, WI, and First Baptist Church in Waterville and Grace Baptist in Owatonna over their 60 years and cherished the many lifelong friends they made.
Sharon enjoyed gardening, knitting, playing piano, singing in a trio with her husband and daughter, signing for the deaf at church, helping her husband with craft projects, playing games, calligraphy, camping clubs, traveling with Jim & their dog, Mr. Bentlee in the RV and Disney vacations with the Smith gang. She was well known for her beautiful penmanship, list making, detailed organization, beautiful smile & bright eyes and her love for popcorn. Her family will always remember her delicious homemade pizza & the traditional sour cream Christmas cookies so lovingly decorated! Sharon & Jim enjoyed many years of camping trips with their kids, grandkids & RVing with family & friends around the country. Following their move to Branson, MO in 2014, she & Jim enjoyed friendships at Friendly Baptist Church & their condo association, being volunteers at Cox Hospital Pink Door Thrift Store and going to the shows.
Following Jim's death in 2018, Sharon showed amazing strength of character & determination to carry on despite physical pain & loneliness that often made life very difficult. She continued to travel to Bryson City & enjoyed the grandkids & great grandkids at her daughter & favorite son-in-law's cabin. She continued to volunteer at the thrift store. She was blessed by friendships with her 'down the hall' neighbors, Jan Gillan and Anna Erickson. They daily checked in on each other, often ate together & played countless games, mostly favoring Hand & Foot. Sharon moved to Bryson City, NC in October 2020 to be close to her daughter and made many precious memories in the last few months with new friends and family time at the cabin. Sharon leaves many loving memories to be cherished by her daughter Kyme (Vern) Aaseby of Bryson City, NC and son Briar (Jodi) of Ute, IA. She will be dearly missed by four grandsons: Tim (Joy) Aaseby, Terry (Michelle) Aaseby, Skylar (Amanda) Aaseby and Rylan (Grace) Aaseby and granddaughter Brodi Buscho. Sharon's love for her family included 19 great grandchildren: Isaiah, Josiah, Kaitlyn, Nicholas, Trevor, Savannah, Audrey, Austin, Malachi, Caden, Anayah, Zane, Theo, Oliver, Ezrah, Zuri, Judah, Journey and Soren. Sharon leaves behind her sister-in-law's, Marilyn Smith, Carol Little, Diane Buscho and step sister Margaret Welch Lewis and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Sharon will also be deeply missed by her "other kids" Bruce & Lori Smith of Waterville, MN and their family. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents Chet & Evelyne Meschke, her brother Ronald Meschke, sister-in-law Donna Meschke and her step mother Catherine Welch Meschke.
Sharon often fell asleep each evening praying for all her family and friends. She cherished 60 years with her husband, Jim, they were inseparable! After years of pain and a brief (non-Covid) illness, Sharon breathlessly & expectantly sang a few lines of, "Jesus Paid It All" and said one last prayer that she'd soon see Jesus and her lifelong love Jim. She peacefully met Jesus in the early hours of February 5th, 2021. A Celebration of Life & Interment for family & friends will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, July 10th at Riverside Cemetery, Morristown, MN in accordance with Covid regulations at that time.
Kyme & Vern and Briar & Jodi are deeply thankful for the many prayers, visits, calls, love and care over the years that have blessed Sharon in so many ways. We will forever be grateful for your kindnesses and stepping in to help when we could not be with her.