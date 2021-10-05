William Vernon Billy Oppegard

OWATONNA — William V. "Billy" Oppegard, age 82 of Owatonna, MN passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Owatonna Hospital.
William Vernon, the son of Walter and Margaret (Dudley) Oppegard was born on October 10, 1938 at the family farm in Forest Township, Rice County, MN. Bill attended Bethlehem Academy High School and graduated with the class of 1956. Following high school Bill served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. On May 12, 1962 he was united in marriage to Catherine Jindra at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, MN. Bill worked for many years at Thermo King in Bloomington and later worked in Faribault at the Cheese Caves and Faribault Foods. Bill also enjoyed farming, building and fixing computers and watching his grandchildren's events.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine "Kati" Oppegard of Owatonna; by his children, Mary (Dave) Kubista of Jordan, MN and their children, Spencer Kubista (Katelyn Padalino), Brinnon Kubista and Grace Kubista and Eric (Kris) Oppegard of Owatonna and their children, Elise Oppegard (Dakota Thiele) and Isaac Oppegard; by his siblings, Saverna Chapman, David (Karen) Oppegard, Victoria Oppegard Bishko, Ramona Liverseed and Theresa Downs; by his sister-in-law, Carol (Ron) Sevcik and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret Oppegard, brother, Walter Oppegard, sister, Margaret (Peggy) Shorn and by three brothers-in-law, Greg Liverseed, Richard (Dick) Downs and Ron Shorn.
Private family services will be held at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, with burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred.
Funeral arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
For online tributes and further information visit www.ParkerKohlFH.com.