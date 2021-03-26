Kenneth Geller

FARIBAULT — Kenneth Wayne Geller, age 65, of Faribault, MN died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home after an extended illness.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave N., Faribault. A time of sharing will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Ken was born in Bemidji, MN to Art and Evelyn Geller. He grew up and went to school in Bemidji later moving to Faribault where he met and married Diane Kalien on September 6, 1975. They had one daughter, Korey Lyn. On September 25, 1999 he married Deb Lindquist. Ken worked at several places including the Turkey Store, Holiday Gas, Gay Schwatke, American Rental, Erickson Plumbing and Heating, Faribo Plumbing and Heating, and McCarthy Plumbing and Heating. Ken also owned and operated Geller Hardware in Nerstrand, The Strip N Shop in Faribault and for a time while living in Cook he had Geller Plumbing and Heating. He enjoyed daily trips to have coffee with friends until his health prevented it. Ken's pastimes included watching the Twins, Vikings, NASCAR, and Gunsmoke. We always joked that his hobby was work.
Ken is survived by his wife, Deb; children, Korey Geller, Jennifer Lindquist, Kyle Lindquist (Kristen Schleicher); grandsons, Kooper and Kolby Lindquist; siblings, Mary (Pete) Johannsen, Barb Evans (Arne Christianson), Rose (Albert) Stecker, Patty (Don) Eichstadt, Tom (Julie) Geller, Jerry (Joy) Geller, Penny (Bill) Roberts; in-laws, Art (Dianne) Guthrie, Kathy Guthrie, Gloria Yerigan, Marnie Guthrie, and Tom Guthrie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Evelyn Geller; sisters, Donna Hagenah and Pamela Homola; brothers, Jim and Jack Geller; mother-in-law, Thelma Guthrie; brothers-in-law, Chuck Hagenah, Lonnie Guthrie, and Lynn Guthrie; nephews, Lee Geller and Jordan Meckola.
A special thank you to all of his doctors and caregivers at Abbott, Virginia Piper Cancer Center, Northfield Radiation Oncology and Allina Heath Home Care-Hospice.
Ken was affectionately known by many as "the Old Goat", "Old Man" and Kenny G. Ken will be dearly missed by many for his quick wit, sense of humor and big heart.
"See you in Tahoe on 5th."
Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.