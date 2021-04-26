BURNSVILLE — Briana Kay Underdahl, age 30, died on April 24, 2021, at Fairview Health, Edina, due to complications of COVID-19.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. with the Reverend Mark Biegbighauser officiating.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Thursday in the funeral home.
Briana Kay, the daughter of David Krueger and Chris Ann Underdahl, was born on February 27, 1991 in Faribault. She graduated from Faribault High School with the Class of 2009 and also from the University of Wisconsin at Stout. Briana also graduated from Rasmussen University and was employed as a Rental Property Manager. She enjoyed photography, crafts, sewing, music, and was a passionate activist.
She is survived by her father, David Krueger of Kelliher; one brother, Bear Underdahl of West Concord; three sisters, Lisa Krueger of Florida, Angie Imdieke of St. Cloud and Stacy Groetsch of Sauk Centre; and aunts and uncles, Roxie Sanders of Medford, Diane Peterson of Medford, Terry Underdahl of Faribault, Dianne Underdahl of Northfield, Marie Bigardi of Las Vegas, Ralph & Irene Krueger of New Richland, Don & Sheila Krueger of New Richland and Heidi & Jim Heidemann of Hartland.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Chris Ann Underdahl; three uncles, Jim Krueger, Andy Underdahl and Scott Peterson; and two cousins.
