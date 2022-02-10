FARIBAULT — John E. Davidson, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home on February 9, 2022 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
John Eugene, the son of Lyle and Irene (Brosen) Davidson, was born on October 18, 1943 in Velasco, Texas. At 10 days old, the family moved to Owatonna and at age 11, the family moved to Faribault. He then went on to graduate from Faribault High School in 1962. On June 16, 1973, John was united in marriage to Beverly Otto at First English Lutheran Church.
During high school, John worked with his dad at his sign business. He then went on to work at McQuay's, which is now Daikin International, retiring in 2009 after 46 years. While working at McQuay's, he also worked part-time at Pizza Hut where he met his wife, Bev. Later on, he started working at Walmart setting up the store and he remained part-time for 30 years until his cancer returned.
John was a member of First English Lutheran Church and the Faribault Eagles Club for many years. He had a love for music and enjoyed going to concerts, as well as traveling, going to the lake with family and attending all the events that Faribault had to offer.
John is survived by his wife, Bev, of 48 years; daughter Dawn (Chris) O'Neil of Faribault; two grandchildren, Dylan of Ft. Hood, TX and Lindsay (special friend Brandon) of Faribault; sister Pat (Telly) Langevin of Faribault; In-laws Bob (Nan) Otto of Yucaipa, CA; Carolyn (Deryl) Rogers of Minneapolis; Pat (Wally) Stenzel of Wells; Lucy (Jack) St. John of Bloomer, WI; Marlene Otto of Burnsville; Darlene Lundell of Cannon Falls; John Otto of Cannon Falls; special aunts and uncles Harold (Jan) Mortenson, Carl (Jean) Mortenson, Cornelia Brosen, Kenneth Stevens; extended family Jim and Jan O'Neil and many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Irene; mother-in-law Marie Otto; brothers-in-law Bill and Charlie Otto.
Memorial services will held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Mark Johnson officiating. Interment will be at a later date. A live stream of the service may be viewed on John's obituary page at boldtfuneralhome.com
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. and also for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorials can be directed to Allina Hospice or the Virginia Piper Cancer Center in memory of John.
The family would also like to extend a special thanks to the Hospice caregivers, especially nurse Dory.
