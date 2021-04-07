MEDFORD — James E. "Jim" Lambert, age 65 of Medford, MN passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Bay View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Red Wing, MN following an extended illness.
James Edward, the son of Raymond and Helen (Kosanda) Lambert was born on October 17, 1955 in Faribault. He attended Faribault Senior High School and graduated with the class of 1973. Following high school Jim served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1978. Jim loved to work on cars, especially restoring them and that lead him to a career as an owner of Precision Tune in Savage, MN for several years.
Jim is survived by his sons, Jon Lambert of Eagan, MN and Travis (Kristen) Lambert of Chaska, MN and their daughter, Tesia; by his father, Ray Lambert of Faribault; by his brothers, Steve (Pat) Lambert, Mark (Lori) Lambert and Dave (Laura) Lambert all of Faribault; by special friend, Debra Slinde; by his former wives, Debra Teiting and Paula Lambert and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, son, Jamie Lambert, brother, John Lambert, sister, Sally Lambert, grandparents, Bert and Stella Lambert and Tom and Mayme Kosanda.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home in Faribault. A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Shieldsville with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Organization.
