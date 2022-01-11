FARIBAULT — John A. Mason, age 74, of Faribault died on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home.
Funeral Services will be at Boldt Funeral Home on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. with the Reverend Paul Rieger, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault, officiating.
Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
John A., was born on January 13, 1947, in Flint, Michigan to Harold and Harriett (Esties) Mason. Prior to his retirement he was the plant manager for Genova for many years in Faribault. John enjoyed golfing, woodworking, driving fast cars and motorcycles.
John is survived by his son, Jade (and Karen) Mason; grandsons, Christopher (and Allison) and Johnathan Mason; great grandchildren, Beau and Josie Mason; long-time girlfriend, Robin Maloy and her children and grandchildren; brothers, Ron, Jim and Dick (and Jean) Mason and an uncle, John Albert (and Harriet) Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
