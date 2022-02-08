Erin Welch

ROCHESTER — Erin T. Welch, age 39 of Rochester, MN, formerly of Watkins, MN, and Eden Valley, MN, passed away February 4, 2022. A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield, MN. A visitation will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com. Interment will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM at St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery in Shieldsville, MN, followed by a Celebration of Life at 2:00 PM at The Signature Bar and Grill in Faribault, MN. Please dress casually and wear your favorite band/festival shirt (even better a Cody Jinks shirt if you have one).
Erin Theresa Welch, the daughter of Kenneth Welch and Sophia Gustafson, was born September 5, 1982, in St. Paul, MN. While in high school, Erin participated in the People to People International Program and traveled to Australia with her friend Jill. She graduated from Kimball Area High School in 2001. In 2003, she graduated from of St. Cloud Technical College, earning a degree in Office Technology/Legal Assistant.
Following college, Erin worked for the St. Cloud Attorney's Office and the Wright County Attorney's Office. Her caring heart and desire to help others led her to become a member of the Eden Valley Rescue Squad and later, to a successful career as a 911 Dispatcher for the Meeker County Sheriff's Office where her dedication to help others shined for 12 years. Erin moved to Rochester last fall to work as a 911 Dispatcher for the Rochester Police Department.
Erin is survived by her parents: Kenneth (Gail) Welch of Faribault, MN and Sophia (Scott) Gustafson of Clearwater, MN; many aunts and uncles; great-aunts and great-uncles; cousins; and fabulous friends and co-workers.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Glen and Delores Welch, and Bill and Terry Nuetzman; uncle Michael Quernemoen; cousin Craig Dodds; and extended family and friends.
