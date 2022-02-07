John F. Jack Gudknecht

TUCSON, AZ — John (Jack) F. Gudknecht, age 70, passed away on Wednesday February 2nd, 2022 after a brief illness surrounded by loved ones at Tucson Medical Center in Tucson, AZ.
Born in Faribault, MN, he was the son of Harold and Betty Gudknecht. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Jack is survived by his wife of over 24 years, Sharon of Winkelman, AZ; Sons, Jesse (Charissa) of Lakeville, MN and Joel of Faribault, MN; Step daughters, Kimberly Quiros (Eric) of Litchfield Park, AZ; Sho Kroeger (Audrey) of Phoenix, AZ; Tiffany Kroeger (Todd) of Springfield, OR; Haila Boyer (Chad) of Winkelman, AZ. Three grandchildren Hannah Gudknecht, Hayden Gudknecht and Grace Gudknecht; step grandchildren Gabriella Kroeger, Mona Gardner, Matthew Quiros, Charlie Quiros, Dominick Kroeger, Darrell Boyer, Kimber Boyer and one great granddaughter Naya. Brothers Chuck (Barb) of Saint Paul, MN and Duane (Jamie) of Maplewood, MN; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold; sisters Sharon and Janice (Janny). Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Blessed be his memory.
A memorial service will be held this summer in Faribault, MN to celebrate Jack's life which will be printed again with details prior to the memorial service.
To plant a tree in memory of John Gudknecht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.