Audrey P. Johnson

MANKATO — Audrey Pauline Johnson, age 83, of Mankato, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family and longtime friends on November 23, 2021 at The Pillars of Mankato.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Northview ~ North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Mankato at a later date. The service will be livestreamed and available on Audrey's obituary page at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Audrey Pauline, the daughter of Harry and Alice (Shepherd) Sanborn, was born on December 17, 1937 in Faribault, MN. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1955. Audrey married George Johnson October 17, 1959. She was employed at Chip Steak in Mankato for over 30 years before she retired in 2020. Audrey enjoyed playing the piano, music, singing with Sweet Adelines in Mankato, and spending time with friends and family. Audrey's fun-loving spirit, her love for family and friends and her potato salad will always be cherished by all.
She is survived by her husband, George Johnson of Mankato; children, Karla Johnson, Blaine (Cate) Johnson, Darrin (Kim) Johnson, Dan Johnson, Sara (Troy) Dahms, and Eric Johnson (Fiancé, Karla Boone), all of Mankato; grandchildren, Nick (Becky), Tyler (Dani), Crista (Kyle James), Travis, Colin (Kenna), Lacey Hagen, Mackenzie, Savanna Dahms, Colton (Brittany), Tanner, Jaden Dahms, and Rhyse; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Nielsen of Scottsdale, AZ and Elaine Cottrell of Boone, IA.
She was preceded in death by two infant sons; granddaughter, Lexi Hagen; great-granddaughter, Billie Johnson; sister, Ruth Peterson; and parents, Harry and Alice Sanborn.
Thank you to the staff at The Pillars of Mankato and Moments Hospice Care.