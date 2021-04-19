FARIBAULT — Joan E. Batchelder, age 82, of Faribault, MN, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN following a brief illness.
Joan Elizabeth was born on January 15, 1938 in Faribault, MN to Stephen and Leone (Peterson) Kitzman. She attended country school across the road from her family's farm and graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1955. Joan was married to Mark Batchelder on November 26, 1955 at St. Lawrence in Faribault. They had five children and were later divorced. For many years Joan worked in the medical field and retired from Rice County Public Health. She was very involved with the PTA at her children's school and was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Daughters of Isabella. Most important to Joan was her family. She dedicated herself to always being there for her children and grandchildren. Her commitment to family continued with her grandchildren, consistently being present at their events.
She is survived by her children, Kim (Lon) Berven, Mike (Sue) Batchelder, Dinah (Dean) Morgan, Tom (Holly) Batchelder, and Lori (Mark) Kuhlman; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; longtime companion, Gerald Lambert; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Leone; brother, Robert Kitzman; and granddaughter, Renee Edmunds.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Private family burial will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault following the Mass. For those unable to attend, you may watch the livestream of the service through a link found on Joan's obituary page.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8th from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault.
