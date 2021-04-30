FARIBAULT — Kevin Krogh, 66, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home in Pharr. He was born on Dec. 18, 1954 to Alvin and Kathryn Krogh in Faribault. He is survived by his wife Elaine Krogh, son Kevin Krogh, daughters Kathryn Krogh, Kate Riley, Kristine Krogh and Krista Krogh, brothers Kenny and Lyle Krogh, sisters Karen Carter and Mary Etherton, granddaughter Lotiss Jefferson. Mr. Krogh will be cremated at Val Verde Crematory in Donna. Memorial Service will be held at Medford Park on May 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. VA Funeral will be in Duluth on May 7.
To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Krogh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.