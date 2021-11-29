FARIBAULT — Eugene Gary Adams, age 84, of Faribault and formerly Newton, IA, died on Veterans Day Thursday, November 11, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services will be held at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Groveland Cemetery in Dundas, MN. A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Faribault from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
Eugene Gary "Apple" Adams was born on August 1, 1937, in Faribault to Metta (Plasket) and Wallace Adams. He graduated from Faribault High School in 1956 and served in the US Marine Corps from 1956 - 1962. He was previously employed by Hunts and Genova in Faribault, and then retired from Wenger Truck Line in Davenport, IA after over 30 years of service. Throughout his career with those companies, he drove an amazing 10 million miles. In 1983 he met his soon to be best friend and eventually his partner for the rest of his life, Bonnie Rae Markusch. The relationship lasted 31 years.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends along with meeting new people making new friends which came very naturally for him. He was a big football and Viking's fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR and had a huge model car collection. He also enjoyed collecting hats and funny t-shirts.
He is survived by his children, Dawn Adams, Nicholas (and Katie) Adams, Candi (and Nino) Aiello and Ward Thielbar; Bonnie's children, Vicki and Bradd (and Susie) Markusch and Holli (and Mike) Carr; grandchildren Jaydn Amrhein, Addison, Noah, and Nealie Adams, Michael (and Sarah) Banon, Patrick Bryan, Addie (and Jake) Manternach, Libbie (and Brian) Hillmer Lumpa, Holden Hillmer, Lilly Markusch, Deane Markusch and great grandchildren Jordan and Bianca Banon, Dahlia Bryan, Remlie and Tucker Manternach, Sienna Hillmer, and Yarrow Lumpa.
He was preceded by his parents, Metta (and Arthur) Boldt and Wallace Adams; brother, Wayne Stanford; partner, Bonnie Rae Markusch, Bonnies Children, Scott, and Clint Markush.
